Prince Andrew ‘must cooperate’ with Epstein investigation, victims’ lawyer says

Britain’s Prince Andrew “must cooperate” with US authorities investigating Jeffrey Epstein, a lawyer for some of the American sex offender’s alleged victims has said.

The demand came after Andrew — Queen Elizabeth’s second son — announced he would step down from public duties for the “foreseeable future”, in an unprecedented move for a royal in modern times.

Pressure had been mounting on the Duke of York in the wake of his weekend BBC Newsnight interview about his relationship with Epstein.

The royal said in a statement on Wednesday evening that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

But Lisa Bloom, as lawyer representing some of Epstein’s victims, demanded further action by the duke.

“Prince Andrew was simply not credible in his interview,” Ms Bloom tweeted.

“He and his staff must cooperate with all investigations, show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents. We are just getting started.” – READ MORE