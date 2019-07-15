Prince Andrew had Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ bring women to Buckingham Palace, report says

Of the U.S. presidents and other powerful men rushing to distance themselves from Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew may face the biggest challenge in separating himself from the wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker.

While Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have asserted that they stopped associating with Epstein in the early 2000s, Andrew’s friendship with the high-flying hedge-fund manager continued through at least the end of 2010. This is after Epstein, 66, was investigated on suspicion sexually abusing dozens of underage girls at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida — and after Epstein had served 13 months in jail for solicitation, under a controversial “sweetheart” deal negotiated with federal prosecutors.

In a new report, the Daily Beast shares interviews with several sources who said they were present at different parties at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in the early 2000s, presided over by Epstein and Andrew, the prince once playfully dubbed “randy Andy” by the British media.

The Daily Beast also said that Andrew, 59, became friendly with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s high-society ex-girlfriend and alleged “madam.” Maxwell is alleged to have played a critical role in recruiting young women to attend Epstein’s parties and in grooming underage girls to be part of his sex-trafficking operation, The Cut reported.

Sources told the Daily Beast that Andrew, “taking a leaf from Epstein’s playbook,” also used the Oxford-educated Maxwell — daughter of publisher Robert Maxwell — to gain access to “smart women” in London.

In at least one case, Andrew used his private apartment at Buckingham Palace to get acquainted with women Maxwell found for him among her high-society connections, the Daily Beast reported.

A former friend of Maxwell’s told the Daily Beast that she was invited by Maxwell to attend “an intimate dinner” at Buckingham Palace hosted by Andrew.

“Ghislaine procured women like me for Andrew,” the woman told the Daily Beast. “It was a network. She was on the party circuit and she was bringing Andrew around, meeting young women.” – read more