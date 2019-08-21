Prince Andrew flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with teen ‘sex slave’: pilot

Prince Andrew flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet — at least twice — with the disgraced money manager’s alleged 17-year-old sex slave Virginia Roberts on board, the pilot claimed.

The royal flew on the late financier’s private jet — which has also played host to VIP guests including former President Bill Clinton, model Naomi Campbell and sex-scandal-plagued Hollywood star Kevin Spacey — a number of times, according to a deposition by pilot David Rodgers, 66.

On two of those trips, Roberts — who now goes by her married name Giuffre — was also on board, according to the June 3, 2016 legal deposition, released to Giuffre’s lawyers in New York 12 days ago. The deposition is among 2,000 court documents relating to a settled defamation case involving Giuffre and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The revelation marks the first time allegations emerged that both Andrew and Virginia were on Epstein’s jet at the same time.

Rodgers does not accuse Prince Andrew of any wrongdoing on the flights.