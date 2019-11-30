Prince Andrew controversy continues as report claims he ‘smuggled’ masseuse into Buckingham Palace

The controversy surrounding Prince Andrew has shown no signs of letting up with reports he sparked a major security breach by “smuggling” a female masseuse into Buckingham Palace.

In a story published by The Daily Mail UK, the woman was reportedly introduced to the Duke of York by Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged ‘fixer’, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The masseuse told the website it was “so easy to get into the palace” and that she wasn’t searched and didn’t sign in during her visit to see the prince in 2000.

Last week, Andrew announced he would be stepping down from his public duties “for the foreseeable future” after his disastrous interview with the BBC about his friendship with paedophile Epstein.

In the widely condemned interview, Andrew attempted to publicly defend his reputation while maintaining that he did not regret the relationship.

He once again repeated his denial that he had sex with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) who claims she had been taken to the duke by Epstein for sex. – READ MORE