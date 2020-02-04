Priest refuses communion to state lawmakers who voted for pro-abortion bill

A Rhode Island priest is refusing to serve Holy Communion to state lawmakers who supported a pro-abortion bill.

In 2019, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a bill preserving federal abortion protections into state law. According to U.S. News and World Report, the law says that Rhode Island will not restrict a woman’s right to abortion “prior to fetal viability or afterward if an abortion is necessary for the health or life of the mother.”

According to the Providence Journal, the Rev. Richard Bucci, 72, passed out flyers at West Warwick, Rhode Island’s Sacred Heart Church publicly highlighting all state lawmakers who voted on a pro-abortion bill.

Bucci also said that these lawmakers will not be able to serve as marriage witnesses, godparents, or lectors at church-sponsored events.

The flyer said, “In accord with the teaching of the Catholic Church for 2000 years, the following members of the legislature may NOT receive Holy Communion, as are all the officers of the state of Rhode Island, as well as Rhode Island’s members of Congress. – READ MORE