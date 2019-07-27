Previously Deported Sex Offender, Contract Killer Arrested Re-Entering U.S.

Border Patrol agents continue to find dangerous criminal aliens who attempt to illegally re-enter the U.S. after being deported. Tucson Sector agents apprehended a Guatemalan man who previously served prison time following a murder-for-hire conviction and a child sex offender over the weekend.

Agents patrolling near Sells, Arizona, on Saturday apprehended a man after he illegally entered the U.S. During processing, the agents identified the man as a 35-year-old Guatemalan national, Jose Juana-Zapata. A biometric background investigation uncovered a previous conviction by a Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, court in 2008. The court convicted Juana-Zapata on a murder-for-hire charge and sentenced him to three years in state prison.

That same day, agents patrolling near the Port of Douglas arrested a 40-year-old Mexican man. An investigation identified the Mexican national as Victor Rodriguez-Galven and uncovered that a court in Aldean, New York, convicted him for sexual conduct against a child in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The Kings County court sentenced the criminal alien to 42 months behind bars.

Both Juana-Zapata and Rodriguez-Galven face new federal felony immigration charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, the two men could each face up to 20 years in federal prison. – READ MORE

