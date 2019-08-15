Previously deported illegal, another with deportation order, arrested for raping 11-year-old MD girl

About 30 miles from where Congress is arguing over the crisis of rampant illegal immigration, two Salvadoran men who crossed into the U.S. illegally are facing charges of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

NEW: 29yo Mauricio Berrera-Navidad of Damascus, Md. + 28yo Carlos Palacios-Amaya of Gaithersburg, Md. are accused of raping an 11-year-old Germantown, Md. girl. MoCo Police say the men (both friends with the victim’s older brother) committed the rapes on separate occasions. pic.twitter.com/LhdCnPKe35 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 13, 2019

“MoCo Police say the men (both friends with the victim’s older brother) committed the rapes on separate occasions.”

The now 12-year-old victim confided about the gruesome details of the torture to her middle school counselor, who relayed the conversation to Montgomery County police. The girl said she met her older brother's friend, Palacios-Amaya, last September. The victim alleged the then 27-year-old repeatedly raped her on multiple occasions over several months and "used his cell phone to video record the two of them having sex," WJLA quoted from court documents.