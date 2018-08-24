Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Minnesota Woman to Death

Fraider Diaz-Carbajal, a 35-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Enedelia Perez Garcia, to death with a knife before slashing his own throat, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson.

Diaz-Carbajal has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Garcia, whom police said had stab wounds covering her body. Police say the woman had gone back to Diaz-Carbajal’s apartment the night of the murder to get her belongings. A month before, police say she moved out of the illegal alien’s apartment because of domestic abuse.

On Aug. 20, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency put an immigration hold on Diaz-Carbajal, indicating that he is illegally in the U.S. from Mexico and revealing a lengthy record with law enforcement.. – READ MORE

The Illegal Alien And Accused Murderer Of 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts Used A Stolen Id To Make It Seem As Though He Was Working Legally In The United States, A Law Enforcement Source Says.

This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner Dane Lang originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.

Today, though, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card. – READ MORE