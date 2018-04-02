Pressure mounts for Democratic Rep. Esty to resign over violent abuse accusations against top staffer

The pressure on Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty to resign over her handling of harassment and abuse claims against a top staffer mounted this weekend, with fellow Democrats calling on her to leave office.

The three-term House member has been under fire since Thursday, following reports in The Connecticut Post and the Washington Post that state Esty allowed a chief of staff to remain employed despite knowledge of allegations that he physically harmed and threatened to “kill” another staffer.

According to the allegations, then-Chief of Staff Tony Baker called a female staffer with whom he had a romantic relationship nearly 50 times on May 5, 2016, and once punched the woman while in Esty’s Washington office.

In addition, the woman, Anna Kain, provided a voicemail tape to The Washington Post in which Baker purportedly said: “You better f—–g reply to me or I will f—–g kill you.”

Esty reportedly became aware of the situation within a week but met with lawyers instead of firing Baker. She acknowledged that she did not adequately protect Kain, has vowed to “do better” and has apologized but says she would not resign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1