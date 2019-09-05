Pressley Faces Backlash From Boston Police Union After Urging Supporters to Donate to Antifa Bail Fund

The police union for the city of Boston, Massachusetts called on freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) to walk back her support regarding a bail fund for protesters arrested at an Antifa counter-protest last week.

In an open letter to Pressley penned on Tuesday, Michael Leary — the president of the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association (BPPA) — wrote that “at least four” law enforcement officers were “injured” by the “so-called peaceful protesters” counter-protesting the “Straight Pride” parade in the city last weekend.

Leary went on to blast the “Squad” member’s “support” for the bail fund for the arrested protesters as promoting “criminal and disruptive behaviors” such as those that affected the officers at the parade.

“These officers were screamed at, abused and fought by these so-called peaceful protesters. Your actions in support of these individuals serves only to encourage criminal and disruptive behaviors such as those suffered by my members this weekend.” – READ MORE