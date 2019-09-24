Press Sec Defends Trump on Whistleblower Controversy: ‘He Did Absolutely Nothing Wrong’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is coming to the president’s defense over a recent report about pressuring the Ukrainian president to dig up information about former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

(…)

Trump, however, said on Sunday that his and the Ukrainian president’s conversation was “largely congratulatory” but that they did discuss the Biden’s and corruption, as IJR reported.

The White House press secretary is backing the president, claiming that he did nothing wrong.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” early Monday, Grisham declared, “The president made it very clear he did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The press secretary called this the latest “attack” from Democrats trying to “look for things that just aren’t there.” – READ MORE