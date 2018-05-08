Press Applies Different Rules to Presidential Retreats When It Comes to Trump

Many presidents have had Western or Southern or other similarly named White Houses – properties they owned before taking office that they used during their administrations as retreats and even places to entertain foreign dignitaries.

Richard Nixon decamped to San Clemente, George H.W. Bush to the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, and his son to a ranch in Crawford, Texas. JFK holed up in Hyannis, Mass., and LBJ, like W., had a ranch in Texas. The Reagan Ranch is preserved as a museum and conference center often used by conservative groups.

But because Donald Trump is now in the White House, his “Southern White House,” the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., “is a nearly perfect symbol of the Trump administration’s ethical failings,” according to a piece Monday from the Washington Post.

Trump may call Mar-a-Lago the Southern White House – he has done so on a number of occasions, including last month when the prime minister of Japan was visiting.

“But there is no ‘Southern White House,’” wrote Walter Schaub, a former government ethics official who is trying to make a name for himself as a Trump slayer on alleged ethical grounds. “The Confederate States of America claimed an executive mansion, first in Alabama and then in Richmond, but the Union’s victory in the Civil War ended that assertion,” Schaub wrote. – READ MORE

