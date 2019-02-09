President’s Approval Rating Jumps to 50 Percent

As the country continues to react to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address from Tuesday night, a new poll shows his speech resonated with many Americans.

Trump’s approval rating shot to 50 percent after his address, according to new Rasmussen Reports polling, showing that viewers are behind his ideas for the economy, border security, foreign policy, and his overall legislative agenda.

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 50 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49 percent) disapprove,” Rasmussen observed.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders touted a CBS poll on Twitter.

A CBS News poll found 80% of independents approved of President @realDonaldTrump’s State of the Union. Americans clearly favor the booming Trump economy over socialism that would destroy it. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 6, 2019

"A CBS News poll found 80 percent of independents approved of President Trump's State of the Union. Americans clearly favor the booming Trump economy over socialism that would destroy it," Sanders wrote.