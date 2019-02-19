Presidential Hopeful Gillibrand Wants Federal Recognition Of New Gender

As the increasing number of Democratic presidential hopefuls scramble to outflank each other on the Left, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand haas staked new territory on the left-wing of the identity spectrum: She wants the federal government to recognize something other than the two biological sexes as an official gender: “X.”

Her comment came during a campaign event involving LGBTQ activists in New Hampshire Friday in which she “emphatically” said, “Yes,” to the idea of inventing a third gender federally, CBS News reports.

According to the outlet, Palana Belken, “a transgender woman and organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire,” asked the senator if she would support a new federal “non-binary” or “X” category for gender. To the delight of the room, Gillibrand enthusiastically said yes to the idea.

“Belken said her question originated from the efforts of New Hampshire State Rep. Gerri Cannon, a transgender lawmaker who recently introduced two similar identification bills at the state level to present this third option on birth certificates and driver’s licenses,” CBS reports. “The potential federal change is important, Cannon said, because states have differing implementation of the ‘X’ identifier.”

"Right now, especially non-binary people, when they go to one state to another some state trooper may take a look at a license with an 'X' on it and go, 'What is this?'" said State Rep. Cannon. Making it federally mandated would avoid such gender confusion. Only four states and a few cities offer the "X" option currently.