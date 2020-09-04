Presidential Debate Moderators Announced — CNN Gets Big-Time Snub

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will finally get his chance to ask a few questions to Joe Biden.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) has announced the moderators for the three upcoming presidential debates, as well as one vice presidential debate.

Fox is in while CNN is out.

Wallace will moderate the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. The second, a town-hall debate, will be moderated by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully in Miami on Oct. 15. And the final debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC and will take place in Nashville on Oct. 22.

For the one vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the event, which will take place in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7. – READ MORE

