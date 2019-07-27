Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Co-Sponsors “Audit The Fed” Bill

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) told Luke Rudkowski of “We Are Change,” a libertarian media organization, that Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has just signed on as a co-sponsor of Audit the Fed bill, officially known as H.R.24 The Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2019.

The bill authorizes the General Accountability Office to perform a full audit of the Fed’s conduct of monetary policy, including the Fed’s mysterious dealings with Wall Street, central banks and governments.

During the interview, Massie said the latest development in attempting to audit the Federal Reserve is that Gabbard signed on as co-sponsor. He believes the topic will “get some airtime” in the upcoming presidential debates.

He said there are four Democratic co-sponsors and 80 Republican co-sponsors for the bill; it was recently passed in the House of Representatives as it heads to the Senate. – READ MORE