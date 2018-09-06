President Won’t See ‘First Man’ Film: It’s Like They’re ‘Embarrassed’ of America’s Achievement

President Donald Trump did not hold back when discussing the controversial movie, “First Man.”

The movie was criticized due to the director’s decision to omit Neil Armstrong planting of the American flag on the moon. Many spoke out against the move, including astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, and politician, Marco Rubio.

The president also chose to add his voice to the crowd during an interview with The Daily Caller.

“It’s unfortunate,” Trump said. “It’s almost like they’re embarrassed at the achievement coming from America, I think it’s a terrible thing.” – READ MORE

Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin took a swipe at the upcoming movie “First Man” late Sunday for its director’s decision not to show the planting of the American flag on the moon during the historic 1969 mission.

Aldrin, 88, who was the second man to step on the moon, behind crewmate Neil Armstrong, posted historical photos of the flag-planting and added the hashtag “Proud to be an American.”

Armstrong, who died at age 82 in 2012, is the subject of “First Man,” which stars Ryan Gosling and is scheduled to hit theaters next month.

In previous posts Saturday, Aldrin shared photos of himself wearing a T-shirt with the tagline “Buzz Aldrin, Future Martian” that shows an astronaut planting the American flag on the Red Planet.

He also retweeted a photo of himself saluting while standing next to an enlarged photo from the Apollo 11 mission that includes the flag on the moon. – READ MORE