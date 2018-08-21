President Trump’s Korea Peace Talks Enabled Dozens of Families to Reunite With Loved Ones

Dozens of Korean families separated during the Korean War were finally reunited after decades apart. In total, almost 300 members of 98 families were able to reconnect in North Korea.

According to Fox News, thousands applied to be reunited, but the Kim regime would only allow those with immense loyalty to Kim Jong Un to attend. This is largely due to the fact that North Korean officials did not want the people of North Korea to see the conditions of the outside world.

The families will only be able to see each other for a few hours over three days. In total, the families will have 11 hours together under intense supervision.

Most of the reconnected families had not seen each other for at least 65 years. Some were not even sure if their relatives were alive. – READ MORE

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea next month, accepting Kim Jong Un’s invitation to attend the country’s 70th anniversary of its founding, a report said Friday.

Xi’s visit to Pyongyang would be his first to the North Korean capital since 2012 when he took power, Reuters reported, citing Singapore’s Straits Times.

The trip would also be 13 years after the last visit by a Chinese president, the report said. Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor, visited in 2005.

North Korea’s celebrations are scheduled for Sept. 9, the paper reported. But Xi’s visit could still be subject to last-minute changes, the report said. – READ MORE