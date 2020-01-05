President Trump’s approval skyrockets after impeachment, ordering airstrike that killed Soleimani

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has increased sharply following the impeachment proceedings against him and his decision to order the airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top terrorism architect

According to RealClearPolitics, Trump’s average approval rating now stands at 45.3 percent, up from a low 41.6 percent just two months ago after Democrats began their formal impeachment investigation.

Since the airstrike that killed Soleimani, Trump’s approval has risen one percent.

The rating is nearly a three-year high, the Washington Examiner noted. Trump's approval rating has not been this high since Feb. 2017, just two weeks after his inauguration when he notched a 46 percent approval rating.