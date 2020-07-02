President Trump vows to veto defense bill if military base renaming amendment is included

President Donald Trump threatened late Tuesday night to veto the National Defense Authorization Act should it include an amendment to rename military bases and assets named after Confederate generals and soldiers.

The president made the announcement on Twitter just before midnight, saying, “I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!”

The amendment filed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) passed the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee last week and, if signed into law, would require the Defense Department to rename any and all posts and assets honoring the Confederacy within three years.

In her filing, Warren linked to an op-ed by retired Army Gen. David Petraeus arguing that military assets honoring rebel “traitors” should be renamed. – READ MORE

