President Trump to push for Juneteenth to become national holiday: report

President Trump will reportedly push toward the creation of a federal holiday for Juneteenth.

Ja’Ron Smith, a top administration adviser, told McClatchy DC on Thursday that the president had reversed his stance after previously declining to endorse a legislative effort earlier this year.

The June 19 holiday commemorates the cessation of slavery.

“The president listened to a lot of different stakeholders who have championed it being very important in the community,“ Smith said.

The president is set to give a speech in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday that Smith said would provide new details on the president’s agenda for Black America.

A two-page document the Trump campaign shared with McClatchy DC listed efforts on criminal justice reform and health care, as well as the commitment to make Juneteenth a national holiday. – READ MORE

