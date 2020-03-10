President Trump to Nominate Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as First Black Military Service Chief

President Trump has nominated Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. to lead the Air Force as chief of staff, the Pentagon announced Monday. If confirmed, he would be the military’s first black military service chief.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced in a statement: Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. has been nominated for appointment to the rank of general, with assignment as chief of staff, U.S. Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia. Brown is currently serving as commander, Pacific Air Forces; air component commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and executive director, Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe (R-OK) commended the nomination.

“Congratulations to Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. on his historic nomination to be Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force,” he said in a statement.

“Over the course of his 37-year career, he has completed multiple combat tours across the world, is currently serving as commander of Pacific Air Forces in the INDOPACOM theater, and has accumulated more than 2,900 flight hours,” he said. – READ MORE

