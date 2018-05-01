Politics
President Trump to Attend NRA Meetings in Dallas
A White House Official Announced On Monday Morning That President Donald Trump Will Be Attending The Nra’s Annual Meetings (Nraam) In Dallas, Texas.
NRAAM is scheduled for May 4-6, with Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to speak on the first night.
The Associated Press reports that Trump plans to be there on May 4 as well. – READ MORE
Breitbart