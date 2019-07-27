President Trump spoke in front of a fake presidential seal — and someone got fired over what it said

President Donald Trump accidentally spoke with a fake satirical presidential seal behind him, and an aide responsible for the mistake is looking for a new job over it.

WATCH: Presidential seal mix up has us scratching our beards… #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/nSFK61gZdq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 25, 2019

The faux pas occurred during a speech that the president gave in front of the Teen Student Action Summit for the Turning Point USA organization in Washington, D.C.

The seal appeared to be a presidential seal, but it was edited with bizarre elements including a double-headed eagle, which may have been an allusion to Russia, golf clubs, and a sickle. Above the eagle, instead of the customary “E Pluribus Unum” motto, it read “45 is a puppet” in Spanish. – READ MORE