President Trump spoke in front of a fake presidential seal — and someone got fired over what it said

President Donald Trump accidentally spoke with a fake satirical presidential seal behind him, and an aide responsible for the mistake is looking for a new job over it.
The faux pas occurred during a speech that the president gave in front of the Teen Student Action Summit for the Turning Point USA organization in Washington, D.C.
The seal appeared to be a presidential seal, but it was edited with bizarre elements including a double-headed eagle, which may have been an allusion to Russia, golf clubs, and a sickle. Above the eagle, instead of the customary “E Pluribus Unum” motto, it read “45 is a puppet” in Spanish. – READ MORE