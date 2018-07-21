President Trump Speaks out on Alleged Cohen Recording

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday morning at his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and mischaracterized the government’s April raid of Cohen’s home and business, one day after reports that Cohen recorded a conversation with Trump about a former Playboy model who says Trump had an affair with her.

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) – almost unheard of,” Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday morning. “Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client – totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong!”

The recording about the former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, which occurred prior to the election, was among the troves of documents and materials that the FBI seized from Cohen’s office, home and hotel in New York back in April amid a criminal investigation of Cohen by the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. Although Trump charged in his tweet that the FBI broke into Cohen’s office, the agency was executing court-approved warrants in conducting the searches.– READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s new attorney says his client has made a “declaration of independence” from Donald Trump and no longer would take a bullet for the president in any investigation.

Attorney Lanny Davis told The Hill’s new morning show Rising with Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton that Cohen’s statements to ABC News’ George Stephanopolous in a July 2 interview were not a plea to get Trump to pay his legal bills but rather an act of separation.

“There’s a reason that he said at the very end of the interview with Mr. Stephanopoulos that he took these contrary positions to Mr. Trump, who he previously said he would take a bullet for, a comment that I believe he would not say today,” Davis said in an interview to air Wednesday morning at http://hill.tv/rising.

“The reason he said is, ‘I will not be a punching bag as part of somebody else’s defense strategy,'” Davis added. “This was a declaration of independence two days before July 4.” – READ MORE

