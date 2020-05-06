President Trump Slams George Conway Group: ‘They’re All Losers’ (VIDEO)

In a series of late night tweets, President Donald Trump blasted a group led by lawyer George Conway, a staunch Never Trumper who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, calling its members “all losers” after the group released a video criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Lincoln Project is an anti-Trump group that is largely made up by GOP strategists and consultants. – READ MORE

