President Trump Shoots Down ‘Ridiculous’ Report That He Wanted to Nuke a Hurricane

President Donald Trump had some harsh words after a media outlet reported that he discussed dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to disperse them.

On Sunday, Axios reported that the president had suggested to homeland security advisers and other officials “multiple times” that they “nuke” hurricanes before they made landfall, according to unnamed sources.

“As they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” Trump reportedly asked.

The White House gave a response to the report, saying that they did not weigh in on possible “private discussions” between the president and his advisers.

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

The president fired back on Twitter Monday morning, calling the report "fake news" and stating that he "never" suggested the idea.