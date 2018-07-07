President Trump Says He’ll Tell NATO: ‘You Gotta Start Paying Your Bills’

President Trump On Thursday At A Campaign Rally In Montana For Republican Senate Candidate Matt Rosendale Said He Would Tell Nato Members On Monday, “you Gotta Start Paying Your Bills.”

“I’m going to tell NATO, ‘You gotta start paying your bills. The United States is not going to take care of everything,’” he said to loud cheering from the crowd in Great Falls, Montana.

Trump is headed to Brussels, the headquarters of NATO in Belgium on Monday, where he is expected to call on members of the security alliance to increase their own defense spending.

NATO members in 2002 pledged to meet a benchmark of defense spending of at least two percent of their gross domestic product. Today, four of 29 members meet that benchmark. – READ MORE

