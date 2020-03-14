President Trump reveals he took coronavirus test

President Trump revealed Saturday he has taken the coronavirus test and is awaiting the results.

Before a briefing with the White House press corps he said he had his temperature taken, and was fine. Members of the press corps, members of the coronavirus task force and staff are also getting their temperature taken when close to the president, a new precaution.

“I also took the test,” Trump said in the White House briefing room. “I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday people were asking that I take the test.”

Trump has been in contact with individuals who have later tested positive with COVID-19, sparking questions on whether the president should be hand-shaking, quarantined and tested.

Asked about his temperature, Trump told reporters on his way out it was “totally normal.”

Trump said his coronavirus test has been sent out to a lab and the results could take one or two days.

Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday neither he nor his wife, Karen, had been tested because they didn’t have the symptoms or contacts that would necessitate testing. With the president now tested, Pence signaled he’s reevaluating. – READ MORE

