President Trump puts ball in Pelosi’s court, tweets support for ‘stand alone’ $1,200 stimulus checks

Hours after demanding the cancellation of further negotiation on a wholesale coronavirus relief package until after the election, President Donald Trump signaled support for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks to be paid to the American people.

In a tweet sent late Tuesday night, the president vouched for the independent measure, saying, “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now.”

“Are you listening Nancy?” he taunted, before tagging Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other congressional leadership.

Wednesday morning, Trump doubled down on the move, tweeting “Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign! @Speaker Pelosi.”

In addition to the stimulus checks, the president also signaled support for another independent measure, tweeting he would immediately sign a bill to distribute $135 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and another $25 billion to airline companies for payroll support. – READ MORE

