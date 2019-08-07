President Trump pummels Beto O’Rourke over plan to hold competing rally in El Paso again

President Donald Trump mocked the plans by Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to once again offer a competing rally when the president visits El Paso, Texas, after a terrible mass murder.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!” the president tweeted.

O’Rourke indicated in a tweet that he would be at an event planned to “confront President Trump and white supremacy,” on Wednesday while the president was also scheduled to visit.

Organizers said in the Facebook post for the event that the president was not welcome in El Paso.