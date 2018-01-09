President Trump Promises to Bring Broadband Internet to Rural America

“I will sign two presidential orders to provide broader and faster and better internet coverage,” Trump said on Monday.

President Donald Trump announced that he would be taking the first step to bring broadband Internet access to rural America during a speech at the Farm Bureau convention in Tennessee on Monday.

“Last April, I commissioned a task force to meet with farmers and local communities to find the greatest barriers to rural prosperity,” Trump said. – READ MORE

RELATED: In an event that marked the end of Western civilization and the simultaneous destruction of capacity for human happiness, the FCC voted 3-2 to end net neutrality on Thursday. Immediately, Leftist Twitter leapt to the worst possible conclusions:

Twitter: $14.99/month

Snapchat: $9.99/month

Youtube: $19.99/month

Netflix: $9.99/per movie

Google: $1.99/per search If you don't want to pay extra for your favorite sites you need to be supporting #NetNeutrality — banksy (@thereaIbanksy) December 13, 2017

If #NetNeutrality is eliminated, the Internet may start to resemble a toll road, with the highest bidders cruising along private “fast lanes” while the rest of us inch along a single, traffic-choked public lane. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 14, 2017

The level of panic set off by the end of net neutrality is utterly out of proportion to the actual effect that end is likely to have. The basic debate over net neutrality is actually a reasonable one: is the best way to ensure a better internet for consumers to ban internet service providers (ISPs) from charging certain content providers more for their use of bandwidth than others, or is it to free ISPs to charge what they want, thereby incentivizing ISPs to compete with one another to offer different services at different prices?

The @FCC's vote to gut #NetNeutrality rules is a body blow to innovation and free expression. We will continue our fight to defend the open Internet and reverse this misguided decision. https://t.co/TXTQWDiBNC — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) December 14, 2017

So the FCC voted to kill #NetNeutrality admitting they care more about enriching their corporate sponsors than listening to 83% of Americans. This isn't over. BOMBARD Congress with calls & tell them to defend the free & open internet OR ELSE. Capitol switchboard: (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/lSldLGk523 — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) December 14, 2017

Today, the FCC tuned out millions of Americans who spoke up for internet freedom. The internet belongs to all of us and should not be a place for discrimination or pay-to-play rules. I will fight to restore #netneutrality — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) December 14, 2017

#NetNeutrality is the latest decision by the Trump administration in an effort to systematically repeal and destroy EVERYTHING we achieved over the last eight years. I’m concerned about any policy that could harm consumer access to the internet. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 14, 2017

Make sure you identify who voted against #NetNeutrality and make damn sure they don’t get re-elected. We need all those dirty bribe taking pieces of crap purged from office. Corruption is why we’re in this pickle now and cutting out the cancer is the only solution moving forward! — Barnacules Nerdgasm (@Barnacules) December 14, 2017

Fuck this Kumar lookin ass nigga with his fuckin big ass Baraka barracuda teeth. He looks like he stinks. Fuck the FCC. #NetNeutrality is dead and it fuckin sucks. I hope he tries to get on Pornhub and has to buy the "Pornhub Access Pack" to get on and realizes he fucked up. pic.twitter.com/PkpNJ9bXGF — VI Seconds (@visecs) December 14, 2017

