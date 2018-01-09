True Pundit

President Trump Promises to Bring Broadband Internet to Rural America

“I will sign two presidential orders to provide broader and faster and better internet coverage,” Trump said on Monday.

President Donald Trump announced that he would be taking the first step to bring broadband Internet access to rural America during a speech at the Farm Bureau convention in Tennessee on Monday.

“Last April, I commissioned a task force to meet with farmers and local communities to find the greatest barriers to rural prosperity,” Trump said. – READ MORE

RELATED: In an event that marked the end of Western civilization and the simultaneous destruction of capacity for human happiness, the FCC voted 3-2 to end net neutrality on Thursday. Immediately, Leftist Twitter leapt to the worst possible conclusions:

The level of panic set off by the end of net neutrality is utterly out of proportion to the actual effect that end is likely to have. The basic debate over net neutrality is actually a reasonable one: is the best way to ensure a better internet for consumers to ban internet service providers (ISPs) from charging certain content providers more for their use of bandwidth than others, or is it to free ISPs to charge what they want, thereby incentivizing ISPs to compete with one another to offer different services at different prices?

