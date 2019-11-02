President Trump presents Medal of Honor to Green Beret for 2008 Afghanistan heroics

President Trump awarded the highest military honor on Wednesday evening to an Army Green Beret who fought his way up a frozen mountain in Afghanistan to help rescue wounded comrades during a mission to kill or capture a terrorist leader.

Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams, who helped save four critically wounded comrades and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun in Afghanistan, received the Medal of Honor on Wednesday as he was joined by his wife, Kate, and their 2-year-old son, Nolan.

Williams “put his own life in great peril to save his comrades,” Trump said during the White House ceremony.

“Matt’s incredible heroism helped ensure that not a single American soldier died in the battle of Shok Valley,” he added.

Williams, of Boerne, Texas, previously was awarded the Silver Star for his heroics during the six-hour battle on April 6, 2008, in Afghanistan's Shok Valley. Williams was part of a joint U.S.-Afghan raid hunting Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the former Hezebela Islami Gulbadin militia, Army Times reported.