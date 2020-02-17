President Trump planning massive, double-digit tax cut for middle-class American families

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a massive tax cut for middle-class families.

In a forthcoming tax relief package this September, which is being billed as “Tax Cuts 2.0,” middle-class Americans could see an additional 10 percent tax cut.

“In a meeting in the Oval, I guess two days ago, he looked at me and he said, ‘Let’s get it out by September,'” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday on Fox Business.

“We’d love to have a 10 percent middle-class tax cut, and we would love to strengthen and make permanent some of other tax cuts,” Kudlow explained. – READ MORE

