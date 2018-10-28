President Trump on Pittsburgh Shooting: Change Laws So Attackers Get Death Penalty Faster

In A Statement To Press Saturday Morning President Trump Said Referenced The Pittsburgh Shooting And Said We Need To Revamp Our Laws So Attackers Get The Death Penalty Faster.

Speaking live to reporters outside Air Force One, Trump was asked if there is anything he can do to end violence.

He said, “Look at violence all over the world. The world is a violent world.” He added, “I think one thing we should do is we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty. When people do this they should get the death penalty. And they shouldn’t have to wait years and years.”

Trump said, “I think you should bring the death penalty into vogue.”- READ MORE