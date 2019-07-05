President Trump Notes ‘Great Crowd’ at Salute to America

President Donald Trump noted the “great crowd” that attended the Salute to America celebration honoring the United States military on the Fourth of July.

“A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument,” he tweeted.

A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019

Attendees with tickets were admitted into the area around the Lincoln Memorial and half-way down the reflecting pool around 3 p.m. ET. Heavy rain commenced around 3:30 p.m. ET. The rain lasted for approximately two hours before abating before the celebration began at 6:30 p.m. ET. – READ MORE

