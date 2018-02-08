President Trump: ‘MS-13 Recruits Through Our Broken Immigration System’

President Donald Trump brought up the violent MS-13 drug gang to push his immigration agenda during a law enforcement roundtable meeting at the White House on Tuesday. “MS-13 recruits through our broken immigration system, violating our borders,” he said. “And it just comes right through … whenever they want to come through, they come through.”

The President emphasized the need for a wall to help stop them. “We need the wall; we’re going to get the wall,” he said. “If we don’t have the wall, we’re never going to solve this problem. And I’ve gone to the top people. Many of these people are at the table right now, including this group. And without the wall, it’s not going to work.”

Trump added, “My administration has identified three priorities. We went through and looked very closely. We’ve identified three priorities for creating a safe, modern, and lawful immigration system: securing the border, ending chain migration, and canceling the terrible visa lottery.”

President Trump also expressed his desire to close the loopholes in America’s immigration policies to block criminals from taking advantage of the system. – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday demanded that Congress eliminate loopholes that allowed a twice-deported illegal immigrant to kill two people over the weekend, including a player for the Indianapolis Colts.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

“My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts,” Trump added. – READ MORE