President Trump mocks Newsweek over botched story on his Thanksgiving plans

President Donald Trump joined in on a chorus of criticism against Newsweek on Friday, mocking the outlet amid backlash over a botched report on how the commander in chief spent Thanksgiving Day.

Newsweek political reporter Jessica Kwong tweeted Thursday morning, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more,” including a link to an article she wrote speculating on the president’s plans.

After the news broke that President Trump was actually spending his holiday with American troops in Afghanistan, Kwong deleted the tweet and sent a follow-up explaining her original story “was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan.” She referred to the blunder as “an honest mistake.” – READ MORE

