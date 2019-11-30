President Trump mocks Newsweek over botched story on his Thanksgiving plans

President Donald Trump joined in on a chorus of criticism against Newsweek on Friday, mocking the outlet amid backlash over a botched report on how the commander in chief spent Thanksgiving Day.

Newsweek political reporter Jessica Kwong tweeted Thursday morning, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more,” including a link to an article she wrote speculating on the president’s plans.

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

After the news broke that President Trump was actually spending his holiday with American troops in Afghanistan, Kwong deleted the tweet and sent a follow-up explaining her original story “was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan.” She referred to the blunder as “an honest mistake.” – READ MORE