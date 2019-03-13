President Trump Mocks ‘Amazing Breed’ of Never Trumpers, Slams ‘Almost Deranged’ ‘Poor Bastard’ George Will

President Donald Trump mocked Never Trumpers in an exclusive, more-than-40-minute interview with Breitbart News in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon, calling them a nearly dead, “amazing breed” of political figures. Trump added, however, the ones who are left are still “slightly dangerous.”

“The Never Trumpers, that’s an amazing breed. First of all, they’re on mouth-to-mouth resuscitation now,” Trump said in response to a question from Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow on his thoughts on Never Trumpers. “There aren’t many of them left. But they’re still slightly dangerous.”

Trump’s comments on Never Trumpers in the Breitbart News exclusive interview went further than a line he first rolled out in his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU) a little over a week ago, where the president spoke for a record two-plus hours.

“Everyone in this great country, right now, because of our great new economy, is doing well — except, of course, for the Never Trumpers,” Trump said in the CPAC speech. “But they are on mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Mouth to mouth. Mouth to mouth. They’re hanging in. A couple of them. I mean, these guys have gotten me wrong. Not only Never Trumpers. You have Never Trumpers; you have certain hardline. They’re basically dishonest people — because, look, let’s face it: Whether you like me or not — if my name is Smith instead of Trump, and if you told him I put in over 100 federal judges — it’ll soon be 145 federal judges and two Supreme Court judges. (Applause.) And 17 appellate division judges.”

In his Breitbart News exclusive interview, Trump then pointed to Erick Erickson, the founder of the now-defunct Red State who was a leading Never Trumper in 2016 but has, as of February 2019, endorsed Trump for re-election in 2020, as an example of the Never Trump movement losing credibility. Trump said in addition to Erickson’s public endorsement of him, he called the White House and pledged his complete support to the president—a sea change reversal from 2016. Trump said he hopes that this continues and other Never Trumpers recognize the error of their ways and endorse him in 2020. – READ MORE