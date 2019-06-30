President Trump makes history: Becomes first sitting US president to visit North Korea

President Donald Trump made history Sunday, becoming the first sitting American commander in chief to enter Communist-controlled North Korea.

At 3:46 p.m. local time — or 2:46 a.m. EST — Trump officially crossed into North Korean territory at the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone, a moment that was streamed live on TV networks worldwide.

“It is good to see you again. I never expected to meet you in this place,” a smiling Kim told Trump through an interpreter, according to the New York Times.



“Big moment, big moment,” the president replied.

After a handshake and photo-op on the North Korean side — lasting approximately one minute — Trump led Kim over to the South Korean side, where the two leaders briefly addressed reporters before heading into the "Freedom House" for private conversation.