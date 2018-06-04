True Pundit

Politics Sports

President Trump Just Drop Kicked the Classless Philadelphia Eagles and NFL for Failing “To Celebrate America”

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump just punted the NFL through the uprights.

And America is cheering.

A statement released by President Trump is truly a work of patriotic art, skewering the Eagles for refusing to send its entire team to the White House.

Don’t worry, Eagles. The Steelers have been to the White House six times after Super Bowl wins.

Grab a mop, you’re the janitor of Pennsylvania NFL champions.

Full team unable to come to the tomorrow as some players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart…” says statement.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: