President Trump Just Drop Kicked the Classless Philadelphia Eagles and NFL for Failing “To Celebrate America”

President Trump just punted the NFL through the uprights.

And America is cheering.

A statement released by President Trump is truly a work of patriotic art, skewering the Eagles for refusing to send its entire team to the White House.

Don’t worry, Eagles. The Steelers have been to the White House six times after Super Bowl wins.

Grab a mop, you’re the janitor of Pennsylvania NFL champions.

Full @ Eagles team unable to come to the @ WhiteHouse tomorrow as some players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart…” says @ POTUS statement.

Full @Eagles team unable to come to the @WhiteHouse tomorrow as some players “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart…” says @POTUS statement. pic.twitter.com/GWefZJN0f5 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 4, 2018

Simmer down, lightweight. They are not YOUR Eagles. They belong to a pompous billionaire jackass. But that oath of office you took to your country and flag … you may want to examine your priorities, junior. Or go back to the lemonade stand you came from. https://t.co/yiyPvf2PWy — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) June 4, 2018

