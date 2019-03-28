PRESIDENT TRUMP: JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE A NATIONAL ‘EMBARRASSMENT’

The bizarre outcome of the Jussie Smollett case is now on President Trump’s radar, and as federal investigations begin … he’s calling the dropping of the charges an “embarrassment” to the nation.

Trump’s Thursday morning tweet storm included one about the sweet deal the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office handed Smollett — dropping the 16 felony counts for allegedly lying to police after he did 18 hours of charitable work last weekend.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

POTUS said 2 federal agencies — the FBI and the Department of Justice — would be reviewing the “outrageous” case. It might seem like he’s calling for the investigation, but the reality is the FBI and DOJ were already on the job.

