President Trump Issues Response To Horrific Veterans Home Shooting

President Donald Trump responded Saturday morning after the hostage situation at a California military veterans home ended in tragedy.

On Friday evening, law enforcement stormed the room where the gunman had been holding three people hostage for hours, only to find that the gunman and his hostages were all dead.

The three victims were identified as 48-year-old Christine Loeber, 42-year-old Dr. Jennifer Golick and 29-year-old Dr. Jennifer Gonzales — all of whom worked at the facility, according to CNN.

On Twitter, Trump expressed his sadness at the loss of the “three incredible women” who served America’s veterans.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans,” the president wrote.

The incident occurred at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. As The Western Journalreported, it is considered to be the largest veterans home in the country, with 1,000 veterans from many different wars living there. – READ MORE

