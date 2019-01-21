‘President Trump Is the Ultimate Deal Maker’: DACA Recipient Praises Trump’s Wall Funding Proposal (VIDEO)

Hilario Yanez couldn’t be more excited about President Donald Trump’s new proposal to secure the border.
Yanez is a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). He was brought to the United States illegally when he was only one year old. Although he could have been deported, DACA deferred any action taken by Americans.
Yanez explained that he believes that Pelosi will come around to negotiate with President Trump because he is the “ultimate deal maker.”
“I want to begin by thanking the Republican leadership for being fearless, bold, and courageous for embracing the DACA community. So thank you so much. I think at the end of the day, could the president have asked for a permanent solution? Absolutely. It’s in his heart, but he’s giving Speaker Pelosi an opportunity and also inviting her to come back and bring a counteroffer. I think once we hear that counteroffer with a permanent solution, then I think both parties will come to an agreement and we’re going to find a great deal for the American people.” – READ MORE