President Trump: ‘I don’t want immigrants that will be dependent on welfare’

President Trump said in an interview released Monday that he does not want any immigrants to come to the United States who would be on welfare.

“I don’t want to have anyone coming in that’s on welfare,” Trump told Breitbart News.

“We owe a lot of money. We’re taking care of everybody in the world’s military. But now as you know I got over $100 billion from NATO countries,” Trump said in the interview. “But that’s not enough, that’s not enough, we’re paying for massive portions of NATO.”

take anybody into this country and we’re not allowing it.— President Trump

Trump’s comments came in response to questions citing a report by the Center for Immigration Studies that said “63 percent of households headed by a non-citizen reported that they used at least one welfare program” in 2014. However, some critics have challenged the numbers. The think tank describes itself as an “independent, non-partisan, non-profit, research organization” and has the slogan “low-immigration, pro-immigrant.”

Trump accused politicians and Democrats of being weak or having vested interests in allowing immigrants needing welfare assistance to come into the country. – MORE