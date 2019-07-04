President Trump has a message for illegal aliens who don’t like conditions at detention centers

President Donald Trump addressed the growing controversy over conditions at migrant detention centers in several tweets where he defended the actions of his administration.

In a key tweet, he said that if illegal immigrants didn’t like the conditions at detention centers, that they should stop coming to the U.S. seeking asylum.

If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

"Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses. The Democrats bad Immigration Laws, which could be easily fixed, are the problem. Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond," he said in another tweet.