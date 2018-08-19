    True Pundit

    PRESIDENT TRUMP HAMMERS ‘LOUDMOUTH, PARTISAN, POLITICAL HACK’ JOHN BRENNAN

    President Trump on Saturday highlighted “mistakes” made by former CIA Director John Brennan, calling him a “loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country.”

    “Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director?” Trump tweeted. “He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country!” – READ  MORE

     

