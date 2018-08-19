PRESIDENT TRUMP HAMMERS ‘LOUDMOUTH, PARTISAN, POLITICAL HACK’ JOHN BRENNAN

President Trump on Saturday highlighted “mistakes” made by former CIA Director John Brennan, calling him a “loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country.”

Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director? He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

“Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director?” Trump tweeted. “He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country!” – READ MORE