President Trump Gave a Rare Interview to Piers Morgan — But Everyone Is Talking About His Glass of Water

President Donald Trump traveled last week to Davos, Switzerland, to speak at the World Economic Forum — but he also stopped in to have a brief conversation with “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan.

Germaphobe Donald Trump covering his water glass with a paper top is weird pic.twitter.com/EWqof04bpj — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) January 28, 2018

To all those asking… of course I kept President Trump’s special water glass accessories! #TrumpMorgan pic.twitter.com/5f13URK4tD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 29, 2018

In spite of the broad range of topics covered during the interview, what the Internet seized on had nothing to do with anything Trump or Morgan said — it was all about what was sitting beside him on the table. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he did not consider himself a feminist, resisting a growing trend by modern men to describe themselves that way.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone,” Trump said in the interview, according to Morgan.

President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.

Full interview, Sunday, ITV, 10pm. pic.twitter.com/GCviovNb6o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2018

Trump interviewed with Morgan during his trip to Davos, Switzerland. – READ