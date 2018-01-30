True Pundit

Politics World

President Trump Gave a Rare Interview to Piers Morgan — But Everyone Is Talking About His Glass of Water

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump traveled last week to Davos, Switzerland, to speak at the World Economic Forum — but he also stopped in to have a brief conversation with “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan.

In spite of the broad range of topics covered during the interview, what the Internet seized on had nothing to do with anything Trump or Morgan said — it was all about what was sitting beside him on the table. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he did not consider himself a feminist, resisting a growing trend by modern men to describe themselves that way.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone,” Trump said in the interview, according to Morgan.

Trump interviewed with Morgan during his trip to Davos, Switzerland. – READ

President Trump Gave a Rare Interview to Piers Morgan — But Everyone Is Talking About His Glass of Water
President Trump Gave a Rare Interview to Piers Morgan — But Everyone Is Talking About His Glass of Water

"To all those asking..."
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: