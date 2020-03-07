President Trump Drove MASSIVE GOP Primary Turnout, Even In ‘Blue‘ States

The Democrats celebrated a “turnout surge” after Super Tuesday, noting that, in many states, interest was “significantly higher” than in previous years — in some cases, more than a hundred thousand more votes were cast on Super Tuesday 2020 than on Super Tuesday 2016.

Republican turnout, however, dwarfed Democratic turnout in a number of Super Tuesday states, even though President Donald Trump is running largely unopposed. Former Trump supporter, talk show host Joe Walsh, dropped out of the race several weeks ago, and former Libertarian vice presidential candidate Bill Weld, Trump’s only remaining primary challenger, has netted an average of 2% of the vote in most of the early contests.

Trump 2020 vs. Obama 2012 primary results: NH: 129,696 / 49,080

OK: 273,562 / 64,389

MA: 207,495 / 127,909

TN: 324,119 / 80,705

VT: 33,863 / 40,247

AL: 690,381 / 241,167

TX: 1,584,661 / 520,410 (w/ 66% in)

NC: 704,328 / 766,077 (w/ 69% in)#SuperTuesday — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 4, 2020

The trend began in New Hampshire, where Trump received 129,000 votes — more than both former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama received for their re-election. It continued through Super Tuesday, with Republicans putting up massive numbers in places like Tennessee and North Carolina.

In places like Texas, Republicans in 2020 cast twice as many votes for Trump as Democrats in 2016 cast for Obama. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --