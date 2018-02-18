President Trump Drops Vicious Late-Night Round House Tweet on Oprah’s Third Chin

If Oprah Winfrey thinks she is ready to battle for the 2020 presidential race, President Trump just told her very clearly to take an early seat and sit it out.

Trump Tweeted late Sunday night, dropping a bomb on the television billionaire.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

